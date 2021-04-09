Shayne Bradley ex-Premier League footballer jailed for stalking
- Published
A former Premier League football player who set up a fake dating profile and hid in a hedge to stalk an ex-partner has been jailed.
Shayne Bradley, 41, of Gloucester, repeatedly phoned the woman and sent abusive emails to her when their relationship broke down in September.
The ex Southampton and Mansfield Town striker was arrested for stalking and defied his bail contact conditions.
She said he spread lies about her and her life had been "ruined" by him.
'Predisposed to intimidate'
Gloucester Crown Court heard Bradley was arrested for stalking the woman in October having left her nightdress on her car when she was in the gym.
He also sent her abusive e-mails and left abusive phone messages for her.
Bradley was released on police bail on the condition he did not contact the victim, but four days later as the woman was saying goodbye to a relative she felt that somebody was hiding in a nearby hedge.
She then saw Bradley appearing from a neighbouring road, the court heard.
He was arrested again and released with more stringent conditions attached.
Bradley was told not to approach an alleyway behind, or to the side of the victim's home but police proved he had also defied that order.
The judge, Recorder James Bromige, said: "He is a man predisposed to intimidate women he has had a relationship with."
'Real Shayne Bradley'
In a statement read to the court, Bradley's ex-partner said: "He has always played the victim, lying and deflecting attention from himself.
"The lies he told about me were horrific and he ruined my life, so it is important that people know the real Shayne Bradley.
"I am constantly living in fear that he is out there. I am constantly on edge."
Bradley, who also had loan spells at Swindon Town and Exeter City before finishing his football career in 2003, was jailed for two years and six months after he admitted stalking the woman between September 2020 and January.
He was also given a five-year restraining order to prevent him contacting his victim.
Det Con Katie McGurk, of Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "Victims can be assured that these type of behaviours will not be tolerated in any circumstances."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk