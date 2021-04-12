Ex-teacher George Haynes sexually abused boys in Gloucester and Leicester
A former English teacher who sexually abused two pupils during the 1980s has been jailed for eight years.
George Haynes, 69, of Church Lane, Northampton, was convicted in February of five indecent assaults on a boy from Gloucester and a similar offence against a boy from Leicester.
Judge Ian Lawrie told Haynes during sentencing on Friday that he posed a "clear danger to teenage boys".
Haynes was previously jailed after assaulting a child in a Sussex school.
'Still suffering'
Sentencing Haynes at Gloucester Crown Court, the judge said: "Your fall from grace has now been completed.
"You were convicted on the compelling evidence of two victims.
"One of them was still suffering from the pain as it was still indelibly edged in his brain."
He described Haynes' behaviour as persistent offending because "it occurred over a three-year period in which you groomed him".
Bookshop assistant
At trial Haynes denied a total of 11 charges: 10 relating to a boy at a school in Gloucester between 1980 and 1984, and one to a boy at a school in Leicester where Haynes later worked from 1985-86.
Jurors convicted him of six charges but could not agree on the five others and were discharged from returning verdicts on them.
It emerged during the trial that Haynes also had a conviction for indecent assault of a child in 1993.
He was found guilty in April 1994 of committing the assault while a teacher at Newlands Manor School at Seaford in Sussex.
He was jailed for this and has not been able to work as a teacher since.
He has since worked as an assistant in a bookshop.
Haynes was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order on Friday to last for the rest of his life and was made to sign the sex offenders register for life.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120.
