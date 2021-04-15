Gloucester swimming instructor jailed for abusing 3-year-old girl
- Published
A "perverted" swimming instructor who sexually abused a three-year-old girl he was babysitting has been jailed.
Anthony Delarme, 28, of Richmond Gardens, Longlevens, Gloucester, had been trusted with taking care of the child on New Year's Eve 2018.
When the mother came home early the next morning she found evidence her daughter had been molested.
Delarme was sentenced to 12 years in jail after being convicted on Tuesday following a seven-day trial.
Prosecutor Emma Martin told Gloucester Crown Court it was not possible to be sure how the girl's injuries had occurred, but it was "certain" Delarme caused them.
"He was the only person in the company of the child at the appropriate time and therefore only he can be the one responsible," she said.
Delarme, a swimming coach at Gloucester's GL1 leisure centre, was babysitting between 16:30 GMT on 31 December 2018 and 01:20 on 1 January.
After her mother became concerned, the girl was examined by medics and the findings were put to Delarme who "said nothing to exonerate himself" during questioning, the court heard.
David Scutt, defending, said: "Delarme is being pilloried for not providing evidence when there is none. He is damned if he does and damned if he doesn't.
"No-one can suggest that sexual assault was a certainty."
'Perverted sexual appetite'
Sentencing Delarme, Judge Ian Lawrie QC said the defendant had previous convictions for possessing extreme images.
He said: "For a large part of your life you have worked with children and it's clear from all of the witnesses who came before the court on your behalf that they all spoke very highly of your skills and your abilities."
But he said Delarme's background and the fact he had retained some of the extreme images was a concern.
"Whatever the exact depth of your sexual depravity the assault on the three-year-old child was simply an echo of that perverted sexual appetite that you clearly had," the judge added.
Delarme has to sign the sex offenders' register for life and was also banned from ever working with children.