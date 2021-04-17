BBC News

Girl, 6, donates 'lifetime of hair' to cancer charity

Published
image copyrightJenna Barrett
image captionJenna Barrett said her daughter "can't stop touching" her hair since having the chop

A six-year-old girl has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by having her "lifetime of hair" cut off.

Amelia Barratt, from Gloucestershire, donated 10in (25cm) of her locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Her mum Jenna Barrett said Amelia had been growing her hair all her life and had "never had a dramatic cut before".

The schoolgirl also smashed her target of £550, the cost of making her hair into a wig, in just two days.

image copyrightAlamy
image captionThe six-year-old had a "lifetime of hair" cut off

Her mother said: "She's been growing it out since she was very young, so it's taken quite a while to get to this length," she said,

"But she has never had a dramatic cut before."

Ms Barrett initially "dismissed the idea" when her daughter came to her wanting to her locks cut off.

But when she found out Amelia could help other children she was convinced.

"I love doing her hair, putting it in plaits but she is not such a fan of me doing it," she said.

"It was a good few months but I just let her make her own decision and now I'm the proudest mum alive."

Along with her hair donation, Amelia has also raised more than £800 for the charity.

image copyrightJenna Barrett
image captionAlong with her hair donation, Amelia has also raised more than £800 to turn her locks into a wig for another child

