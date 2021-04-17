Girl, 6, donates 'lifetime of hair' to cancer charity
A six-year-old girl has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by having her "lifetime of hair" cut off.
Amelia Barratt, from Gloucestershire, donated 10in (25cm) of her locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.
Her mum Jenna Barrett said Amelia had been growing her hair all her life and had "never had a dramatic cut before".
The schoolgirl also smashed her target of £550, the cost of making her hair into a wig, in just two days.
Her mother said: "She's been growing it out since she was very young, so it's taken quite a while to get to this length," she said,
"But she has never had a dramatic cut before."
Ms Barrett initially "dismissed the idea" when her daughter came to her wanting to her locks cut off.
But when she found out Amelia could help other children she was convinced.
"I love doing her hair, putting it in plaits but she is not such a fan of me doing it," she said.
"It was a good few months but I just let her make her own decision and now I'm the proudest mum alive."
Along with her hair donation, Amelia has also raised more than £800 for the charity.