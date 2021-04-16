Bourton-on-the-Water tourism charge to fund bins and marshals
Money raised through a tourism charge will be spent on marshals employed to "promote good behaviour" from visitors to a Cotswold tourist hotspot.
Larger litter bins and bollards to tackle problem parking are also being introduced in Bourton-on-the-Water.
The measures have been agreed after residents were asked what they would like the tourism charge to be spent on.
The charge was introduced in March in response to the "detrimental impact" of a large increase in visitors last year.
Cotswold District Council (CDC) said the increase in visitors had caused a negative impact on the area "in some cases" and that residents had complained.
Tourists and visitors who park in the village's Rissington Road car park are now charged an extra 50p, which the council estimates will generate about £25,000 a year.
"Last year with staycations we were really caught out and we just need to be so much more better prepared this year. We can't stop the volume of visitors but we can manage them much better," said tourist information centre director Bob Hadley.
Residents were asked what they wanted to see the money spent on during a consultation between 15 February to 14 March, and the council has now agreed to increase the number of bins and erect bollards to stop illegal parking.
Officials are also being introduced to promote good behaviour, with marshals providing "community support, rather than community enforcement", the council said.
'Volume of visitors'
"The marshals have already been in the village, monitoring the green and making sure people are social distancing. We're even having a full-time employee from CDC down on the green to deal with rubbish during busy times.
"I think the thing is that its peace of mind for the locals. The residents want to use the village and are very concerned at the volume of visitors," added Mr Hadley.
Some business owners in the village previously said they feared the charge might put people off visiting and drive tourists away.
