Dursley stabbing: Boys, 15, in attempted murder arrest
Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Gloucestershire.
Officers were called to Cam Sports Club in Dursley at around 13:20 GMT on Friday after reports teenager had been stabbed.
The 17-year-old victim was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with a suspected stomach wound, Gloucestershire Police said.
Cordons remain in place and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
