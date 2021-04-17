BBC News

Dursley stabbing: Murder investigation launched after boy dies

Published
image captionPolice searches are continuing in and around Cam Sports Club where the boy was stabbed

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed at a sports club in Gloucestershire has died.

Officers were called to Cam Sports Club in Dursley on Friday following reports a teenager had been attacked with a knife.

The boy was taken to hospital but died overnight, Gloucestershire Police said.

Two 15-year-old boys and a man, aged 20, held on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday have been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said it was continuing with a number of searches and reassurance patrols were taking place in the area.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.