Dursley stabbing: Murder investigation launched after boy dies
A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed at a sports club in Gloucestershire has died.
Officers were called to Cam Sports Club in Dursley on Friday following reports a teenager had been attacked with a knife.
The boy was taken to hospital but died overnight, Gloucestershire Police said.
Two 15-year-old boys and a man, aged 20, held on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday have been further arrested on suspicion of murder.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said it was continuing with a number of searches and reassurance patrols were taking place in the area.
