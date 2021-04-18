BBC News

Dursley stabbing: Teenager charged with murder

image captionPolice were called to Cam Sports Club at about 13:20 BST on Friday

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a sports club.

The teenager, from Dursley, Gloucestershire, will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy died after the incident, which happened at Cam Sports Club on Friday.

A 20-year-old man and a second 15-year-old boy were also arrested, but have been released under investigation.

