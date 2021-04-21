Great nephew honours Korean War soldier with charity run
The great nephew of a man who fought in the Korean War is running more than 120 miles (193km) in five days in tribute to his relative and to raise money.
Maurice Brisland, 18, is running to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River, which took place between 22 and 25 April in 1951.
His great uncle Sid was in the Gloucestershire Regiment that held off an entire Chinese army for four days.
He volunteered to stay behind to look after the wounded and was captured.
Mr Brisland will commemorate the anniversary by running 22, 23, 24 and 25 miles consecutively on 22, 23, 24 and 25 April.
On 26 April the former cadet will run a complete marathon to acknowledge the time his great uncle spent in captivity.
He said: "My Great Uncle Sid volunteered to stay behind with the wounded, giving those who were able time to break out back to friendly lines.
"His courage, gallantry and resilience has inspired me to do something to remember this occasion by and hopefully help others.
"I'm attempting this personal challenge so I can give a little bit back by way of gratitude."
Sid Brisland survived more than two years as a prisoner of war and returned home, but died in 1956.
Mr Brisland's runs will start from his family home in Berkeley, Gloucestershire, and will raise money for The Soldiers of Gloucestershire Museum, Care For Casualties and Gloucestershire Army Cadets.
The Battle of Imjin River remains the bloodiest fought by the British Army since World War Two.
It was a significant turning point in the Korean War, because it held up the Chinese advance and allowed UN forces time to fortify their defences.
Many anniversary commemoration events have been postponed until later in the year due to the pandemic, however a service will be held in Gloucester Cathedral on Sunday.
