Gloucester student died after four-hour drinking game
A student died after a four-hour university rugby club drinking game.
An inquest heard University of Gloucestershire student Sam Potter died from alcohol toxicity.
The 19-year-old was found dead at a house in the Linden area of Gloucester by teammates in the early hours of 9 May 2019.
His parents said they hoped the "problem areas" of university sport drinking would improve.
Toxicology tests found Mr Potter, from Hersham, Surrey was the equivalent of more than four-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit.
Mr Potter had 362mg of ethanol per 100ml of blood. The legal drink drive limit is 80mg per 100ml of blood.
Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard around 15 first and second-year students had been taking part in the end-of-season games on the afternoon of May 8.
At 6pm several students went home but Mr Potter - described as being "extremely intoxicated" - stayed at the house and fell asleep on the floor.
The alarm was raised at about 5.30am the following day when the the film production student could not be woken. Paramedics attended and confirmed death.
Det Sgt David McCoy told the hearing there was evidence that lager, Guinness and rum had been drunk alongside various food sauces.
"There was nothing based on the other students we spoke to that give us any cause for concern. It was a tragic accident," he said.
Recording a conclusion of alcohol-related death, Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said: "Clearly, there is an element of peer pressure in any such event, but the evidence points to this being a voluntary attendance by Sam."
Speaking afterwards, Mr Potter's parents, Kevin and Lindsay, said: "His strength of character made it all the more shocking that this had happened to him.
"Education around this is key. But so is addressing the problem areas in the culture of sport that can exist at universities."
In a joint statement the university and the students' union said both were working to change the sport culture at the university "for the better".
