Gloucestershire drugs gang jailed after police swoop
- Published
A gang of 12 drug dealers that sought to flood a town with cocaine have been jailed after police swooped on their network.
Co-led by Andrew Venna, 36, the group thought it was "untouchable" in Stroud as it sold drugs ferried from London, Gloucestershire Police said.
Venna, who was already in prison for his role in another drugs conspiracy, was given an extra six months in jail.
Police proved the gang had supplied 3kg (6.6lb) of class A drugs.
Covert officers watched as Venna and fellow co-ordinator Lee Fisher, 32, walked around McDonald's car park at Cribbs Causeway in Bristol for half an hour before leaving in August 2018.
Venna, who was jailed for 12 years and nine months in May 2019, was sentenced to an additional six months on Friday.
On another occasion officers hid in a tree from three drug dealers as they filmed them meeting.
Fisher's brother Danny, a mother and son and a father and daughter were also key players in the conspiracy, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Ch Insp Ian Fletcher, of Gloucestershire Police, said: "I hope that this sentencing will yet again show those involved in drug dealing that you are not untouchable or above the law as we will find and convict you.
"We are extremely pleased with the court result but our work will not stop there. Our commitment to our communities means that we will do our very best to bring the most serious offenders to justice."
Those sentenced on Friday were:
- Andrew Venna, 36, of HMP Lowdham Grange - an extra six months to a jail term of 12 years and nine months which he is currently serving (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Matthew Cornwall, 36, of HMP Lowdham Grange - an extra six months to a jail term of 10 years (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Lee Fisher, 32, of Oak Drive, Dursley, Gloucestershire - six years and nine months in prison (admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Steven West, 50, of Lawnside, Nailsworth, Gloucestershire - six years and nine months (admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Diane Straszewska, 29, of Gloucester Road, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire - six years and nine months (found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Tracey Holdsworth, 56, of Acacia Drive, Dursley, Gloucestershire - four years (found guilty of one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Andrew Holdsworth, 36, of Acacia Drive, Dursley, Gloucestershire - five years and nine months (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Danny Fisher, 35, of Oak Drive, Dursley, Gloucestershire - five years (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Rhys Pulley, 29, of Kingsdown, Dursley, Gloucestershire- six years (admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one count of possession of MDMA)
- Yasmin Anya-Maria, 48, of Acacia Drive, Dursley, Gloucestershire - three years (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis and one count of producing cannabis)
- Jamie Griffey, 28, of Lampern View, Uley, Gloucestershire - four years (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis)
- Zak Hearle, 23, of Hayward Road, Bristol - three years (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine)
- Steven Pace, 29, of Bath Road, Stroud, Gloucestershire, 21 months in prison, suspended for two years (admitted one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and failing to surrender)