Three-lorry M5 crash in Gloucestershire leaves driver dead
- Published
A driver has died following a three-lorry crash on the M5 in Gloucestershire.
Police were called at 05:00 BST to the collision close to Michaelwood Services between Thornbury and Stroud.
Two of the lorries are still on fire, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue said. Police added the road is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day.
The drivers of the other two lorries have been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
The #M5 J13 #Stroud to J14 #Thornbury is now closed in both directions. The closure is likely to remain in place throughout the morning. Diversions are via the adjacent #A38. More information available on our Travel Alert page: https://t.co/0JmqOOQvcU pic.twitter.com/gSdix6zyEH— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) April 24, 2021