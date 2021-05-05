Stroud schoolgirl runs 172km for mental health awareness
By Sammy Jenkins
Reporter
- Published
A schoolgirl, who dealt with panic attacks during the coronavirus pandemic, has completed a 172km (106.8 mile) running challenge to raise money for a mental health charity.
Jenny, 13, from Gloucestershire, ran the equivalent distance from her Stroud home to London's Trafalgar Square.
She has raised money for Young Minds and wants to raise more awareness.
She said: "I found it hard to leave the house and be near people without having a panic attack."
At the finish line of the run she also had her head shaved for the Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs to young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions.
Jenny's mum Fiona said she was incredibly proud of her daughter for pushing herself to leave the house to take on the challenges.
Jenny has raised more than £1,200 for mental health charity Young Minds and Children with Cancer UK.
She said: "I decided to split the money between Young Minds and Children with Cancer UK because me and my mum were having a discussion about the coronavirus vaccine and how brilliant it is - but people with cancer still don't have a cure.
"I've struggled really badly with my anxiety and mental health since the start of the pandemic.
"The running has definitely helped me feel more comfortable."
Throughout April, Jenny ran at least 5.5km (3.41 miles) every day, completing her challenge on Monday.
'Housebound'
Fiona said: "It wasn't that long ago she couldn't get out of the house without having a panic attack. She's pretty much been housebound since the start of the pandemic.
"She hadn't even been able to return to school for nearly 13 months.
"For her to be able to go back to school after Easter - after a year - it's absolutely incredible. I'm sure it's down to the running and being out and about again."
Jenny added: "I don't think there's enough awareness around mental health for young people - I think there's so much improvement to be made. With counselling, places are so limited. Most places have a long waiting list.
"I want people to know if they're finding things hard, speak to someone you trust because there's always someone that'll listen.
"If you feel like you're on your own - you're not."
