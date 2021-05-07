BBC News

Gloucestershire: Conservatives retain power of county council

image captionThe Conservatives have retained control of Gloucestershire County Council

The Conservative Party has retained control of Gloucestershire County Council with the same number of seats it had before Thursday's election.

The party still has 28 seats, though several wards have changed hands throughout the county. The Tories have controlled the authority since 2017.

The Liberal Democrats now have 16 seats, Labour five and the Greens four.

The Greens took the Tewkesbury, Blakeney and Bream and Sedbury seats away from the Tories.

Elsewhere, former Stroud Labour MP David Drew won the Stroud Central seat.

The Liberal Democrats gained three seats from the Conservatives in Bishops Cleeve, South Cerney and Newent.

But the Conservatives made gains in Coney Hill and Matson and Stonehouse, taking both from Labour, Leckhampton and Warden Hill from the Liberal Democrats and Pittville and Prestbury from an independent.

