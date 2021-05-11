Fred West police search Gloucester café for missing girl Mary Bastholm
Police are searching a cafe linked to the disappearance of a girl suspected to have been murdered by the serial killer Fred West.
Officers were called to The Clean Plate café in Gloucester by a production company filming a documentary.
They told police on Friday they had found evidence that a body could be buried within the property.
In the past, the building had been linked to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.
Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden of Gloucestershire Police said: "This could be a significant development on a case which has gained a lot of public interest over the years.
"On the basis of the information provided to us, we consider this to be new and potentially important evidence in the case of Mary Bastholm, however further detailed assessments will take place over the following few days to determine the extent of excavation needed.
"First and foremost our thoughts are with Mary's family and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."
Mary was reported missing on 6 January 1968.
Police said her disappearance had previously been linked to serial killer Fred West and there was a suspicion he was involved in her death.