Fred West cafe search 'risks raising family's hopes'
- Published
A criminologist has warned investigators searching for suspected Fred West victim Mary Bastholm not to raise the family's hopes.
The 15-year-old, who worked at The Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester, went missing in the city on 6 January 1968.
Forensic archaeologists have started examining a basement in the building following a tip-off.
Professor Jane Monckton Smith said if nothing was found that could be "worse than doing nothing".
The professor of public protection at the University of Gloucestershire said: "It's incredibly disruptive to start digging, so I think the police need to be quite convinced that there's a chance that they're going to find something.
"It's not only the cost and the disruption, it's also the impact on the people who knew Mary, her friends, her family, raising their hopes and, as in cases before when nothing is found, that can be worse than doing nothing at all."
Investigators are dismantling a fireplace and using geophysical survey equipment at the scene where a ground-penetrating radar detected "some anomaly" in the soil.
Prof Monckton Smith said the radar results would not be conclusive and police would probably need to bring in more sensitive equipment in the coming days.
On Friday, officers were called following suggestions a body might have been buried at the cafe on Southgate Street.
Mary is thought to have gone missing on her way to catch a bus to visit her then boyfriend Tim Merrett.
Mr Merrett said: "I really don't think anything will come of this. She left the cafe for the day, went home and changed before going to the bus stop to come and see me.
"Why would she be back at the cafe?"
Serial killer West, who was a builder and a regular at the cafe where May worked, was previously suspected over her disappearance.