Homes on Twyning woodland would cause 'irreversible harm'
Plans to build a housing estate on the site of community woodland in Gloucestershire have received more than 200 letters of objection.
The developer, Hayfield Homes has applied for planning permission for 55 homes in the village of Twyning.
Two thousand trees were planted in the area to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2012.
Twyning Parish Council website states destruction of the woodland would cause "irreversible harm".
The application relates to land east of Hill End Road to the north of the village and covers about 3.15 hectares (8 acres).
Hayfield Homes' planning statement reads: "The site is outside of the Green Belt, AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) and is at low risk of flooding.
"There are no specific policies that indicate that development should be restricted.
"Given the identified shortfall of housing in Tewkesbury Borough, substantial weight must be given to the opportunity to boost housing supply."
During the consultation period 230 letters of objection were filed including some from Twyning Parish Council.
Vice chair, councillor Peter Hadley said: "We cannot stress the importance of this incredibly valuable community asset which is virtually the only area of woodland in the village.
"Destroying the local amenity and biodiversity of Twyning's Community Wood is completely at odds with government carbon reduction and health and well-being initiatives."
A date has yet to be set for the planning application to be discussed.