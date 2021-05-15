A40 crash: Five injured in three-vehicle collision
- Published
Five people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A40 in Gloucestershire.
A 58-year-old man remains in a critical condition after the collision, which happened near Sherborne at about 21:30 BST on Friday.
One of the cars collided with a wall and another left the carriageway, Gloucestershire Police said.
Collision investigators attended and a stretch of the road was closed before reopening earlier.
All of the injured, aged from their 20s to 50s, were taken to hospital.
The collision involved a Volvo V90, which was towing a trailer, a black BMW 1 series three-door hatchback and a blue Skoda Scala.
Police appealed for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk