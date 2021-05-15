BBC News

A40 crash: Five injured in three-vehicle collision

Five people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A40 in Gloucestershire.

A 58-year-old man remains in a critical condition after the collision, which happened near Sherborne at about 21:30 BST on Friday.

One of the cars collided with a wall and another left the carriageway, Gloucestershire Police said.

Collision investigators attended and a stretch of the road was closed before reopening earlier.

All of the injured, aged from their 20s to 50s, were taken to hospital.

The collision involved a Volvo V90, which was towing a trailer, a black BMW 1 series three-door hatchback and a blue Skoda Scala.

Police appealed for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

