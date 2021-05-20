Ben Miller backs Stroud's Subscription Rooms £100k crowdfunding bid
- Published
Actor Ben Miller is supporting a crowdfunding appeal for a Gloucestershire arts venue which has been closed for nearly a year.
The Subscription Rooms in Stroud has been unable to raise any income because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Miller has supported its £100,000 appeal to generate vital funds to keep it running for four months.
The Sub Rooms' director Hugh Phillimore promised "the best acts" when it is able to reopen.
Mr Miller said the Sub Rooms had been "at the heart of Stroud" for nearly 200 years and that it "has been so sad" to see it closed.
"The Subs needs your support to keep going for the next few months until it can open its doors fully again, and, crucially so that the Subs will continue to be here for many more generations to come.
"If like me, you cannot imagine Stroud without the Subs, please support this appeal in any way you can," he said.
Donors can have their name included on a Wall of Fame for £25, a private party for up to 30 guests for £3,000 and the opportunity to name its refurbished Art Deco bar for £20,000.
Mr Phillimore said staff at the Sub Rooms have been "working really hard" to ensure people will be able to enjoy the venue when it fully reopens.
Acts who are booked to appear there over the coming months include Mica Paris, Martin Kemp, the Magic Numbers, Trevor Nelson and KT Tunstall.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk