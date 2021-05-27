Fred West: No human remains found in Mary Bastholm search
No human remains have been found by police searching a cafe in Gloucester for a suspected victim of the serial killer Fred West.
Officers have been searching for Mary Bastholm, 15, who worked at the Pop-In Cafe - now called The Clean Plate. She was last seen in 1968.
Gloucestershire Police confirmed it had completed the excavation of the cafe cellar and that "no items of significance" had been found.
