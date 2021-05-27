Slimbridge wildlife reserve launches mental health programme
A wildlife reserve has introduced a programme to help people suffering with anxiety or depression.
Slimbridge Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust in Gloucestershire ran sessions over six weeks to see what benefit it provided to those taking part.
It included bird watching, a canoe safari and an estuary walk and picnic.
"I found coming here totally chills you. Everyone found it beneficial and weren't feeling as low as when they started, " said Becca Gannaway-Pitts.
Participants completed questionnaires before and after the programme and were invited to take part in a focus group at the end.
Following the successful pilot, the trust has now introduced a scheme called The Blue Prescribing Project.
"It brings an evidence base to what we already know," said Dr Jonathan Reeves.
"That spending time in nature, wetlands and around water is good for our wellbeing. But to see the level of improvement that we did was quite surprising."
The programme is now available in Gloucestershire, Somerset and London.