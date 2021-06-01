Slimbridge Wetland Centre works with Aardman to launch new app
A nature centre has partnered up with a famed animation studio to create a new free app for families.
Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire created the Wetland Heroes app with Aardman, the creators of Wallace and Gromit.
It encourages visitors to explore the site through fact finding missions and fun challenges for people of all ages.
The app's creation is part of its Slimbridge 75 project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Chloe Barraclough, an interactive producer at Aardman, said animators were "wowed by the variety of wildlife" at the wetland centre and said the app would be a "great way" of exploring it.
Fran Perry, from the Slimbridge Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), said: "The app takes you around the centre.
"You go around eight different locations and at each location you can unlock a pack of cards and unlock the secrets of Slimbridge and find out facts about species and the wetlands. You can take fun selfies on the app as well."
