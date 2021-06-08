Swindon waste plant expansion poses risk of birds hitting planes, MoD says
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has raised fears the expansion of a waste plant near RAF Fairford could increase the risk of birds hitting its planes.
A lagoon, silage storage and rainwater pond are planned alongside a fourth anaerobic digester at Castle Eaton in north Swindon.
The MoD believes they could create habitats that attract gulls and rooks within two miles of its runway.
Biomethane Castle Eaton says the design meets all building regulations.
The firm's project development manager, Marc Graham, said: "The silage storage bays will also be covered with sheeting as is standard practice, to protect it from pests and wildlife, as well as to maintain the quality of the silage for use by the plant.
"Finally, at a height of 15m (approx 49ft), the new digester will be no higher than the tree line in the area, which means there will be no requirement for cranes over 20m (65ft) in height during the build process and therefore no impact on any aircraft flight operations."
Mr Graham added the company was happy to meet the MoD to discuss the plans in full.
Biomethane Castle Eaton Ltd has submitted the application to Swindon Borough Council.
It wants to increase the amount of biogas and fertiliser it produces from food and farm waste.
Biogas can be burned to create heat and electricity and the silage used to feed livestock.
Some local people have objected to the plans, saying traffic will increase with lorries transporting materials to and from the plant.
The MoD has asked planners to ensure if the scheme is approved the silage is covered when not in use so it does not create a food source for birds.
It has also stipulated the rainwater and lagoons should be as small as possible, with steep sides and surrounded by a bird-proof fence.
The application is expected to come to the council's planning committee later this year.
