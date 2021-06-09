Girl, 9, kicked in stomach on way home from Cam school
- Published
A nine-year-old girl was kicked in the stomach on her way home from school after being approached by a group of teenage boys, police have said.
The girl was walking with a friend in Birch Road, in Cam, Gloucestershire, at around 15:15 BST on Friday 21 May.
A group of boys was walking in the opposite direction when one of them jumped in the air before kicking the girl in her stomach, police said.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.