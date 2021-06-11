Covid 'shines light' on Gloucestershire traveller inequalities
- Published
The coronavirus pandemic has "shone a light on inequalities" for traveller communities, a meeting has heard.
Some children are unable to get online for education, while other groups have struggled to access health services.
Local authorities and bodies in Gloucestershire have been discussing with Gypsy, Roma and Travellers (GRT) how to support them better.
Community volunteer and event organiser Bren McInerney said it was "a small step to make a giant leap".
'Incredibly poor internet'
"I don't think we are aware of the full impact [of the pandemic].
"The key honesty from everyone attending was that individuals, organisations and agencies are not meaningfully engaged with the community, and so have little data or connectivity and do not know first hand from the community of their needs."
Thursday's event - delivered in partnership with the national charity Friends, Families and Travellers - was attended by neighbours, charities, schools, the NHS, police and local authorities.
About 20% of pupils at Norton Primary School, in Gloucestershire, are from a GRT background.
Head teacher Jane Farren said: "We have a traveller site up the road, and they have incredibly poor internet access, so even their mobile phones are in and out, so they really struggled to access online learning."
Pupils struggling to get online were invited into the school or provided with paper copies of the work, so that "children were getting feedback, which was really important", she said.
The GRT community had been fully engaged with supporting the school, she added.
Every June since 2008, people from across the UK have celebrated Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month.
Michelle Gavin, from Friends, Families and Travellers, said that made this the "perfect time" to discuss the issues faced by the community.
"Some of these conversations will help to tackle some prejudice and challenge some myths and stereotypes and amplify the voice of Gypsies, Roma, Travellers in wider society," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk