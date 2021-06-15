Gloucester Rugby plans training centre next to Kingsholm
- Published
Gloucester Rugby club has unveiled plans for a new training centre next to its Kingsholm stadium.
It will include a new gym, rehabilitation centre and indoor training pitch.
Artificial turf, which has undergone tests to ensure it meets World Rugby standards, will be laid at the stadium.
Gloucester currently trains at Hartpury College but announced in September 2019 the lease would not be extended beyond June 2021.
George Skivington, Gloucester Rugby head coach, said the move would "fortify Kingsholm as a centre of excellence and double down on our commitment to developing home grown talent".
Lewis Ludlow, captain of Gloucester Rugby said: "We are very excited to start using the upgraded facilities. The new pitch means we can go out on the field knowing what surface to expect, allowing us to focus on the game in hand."
Construction has already started and the first phase of building work, which includes the new pitch, is expected to be ready by the start of the new season.
