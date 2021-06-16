Nonagenarian great-grandmother takes on wing walk
- Published
A 90-year-old great grandmother has become one of the oldest wing-walkers in the UK, after a charity flight.
Lyn Mitchell, from Chedworth in Gloucestershire, has just recovered from cancer and decided to raise money for Macmillan.
The eight-minute flight was on top of a biplane, which took off from Rendcomb Airfield, went as high as 700ft.
Mrs Mitchell said she now knows what it is like to "fly like a kite", but is not planning any more daredevil feats.
"I was a little bit nervous, it was a little bumpy. I was hanging on and strapped in," she said.
"The worst bit was driving along to take off - that was really bumpy.
"The best bit was when we came into land, it was beautifully smooth, and the other best bit was going over my local area and all the school children were out on the field and people from the village were all waving.
"The views were wonderful over this lovely countryside."
Mrs Mitchell lost her mother and two aunts to cancer and was then diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 2018. She now hopes to raise £2,000 in donations.
The mother-of-three has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who were supporting her from the ground and across the country.
Daughter Sue Robertson said: "When mum told us this is what she wanted to do, we all thought she was joking. But then she kept talking about it.
"I actually made her a 90th birthday cake with a model biplane and wing-walker on top and I think that ended up sealing the deal - she was determined to do it."
Macmillan Cancer Support fundraising manager Jemma Luker said: "We're in awe of Lyn's indomitable spirit to raise money for people affected by cancer, particularly when Lyn has experienced it herself.
"It's not every day you hear about a 90-year-old going wing-walking, so we can't thank Lyn enough for her support."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk