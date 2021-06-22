Gloucester mechanic laid-off in pandemic opens Viking shop
An ex-mechanic who lost his job in the pandemic has followed his passion and opened a Viking-themed fashion brand.
Wannabe-Norseman Daniel Jarman, 32, has opened a clothes shop and Viking hub in Gloucester that he hopes will help to entice people back to the high street.
His passion for Norse culture took off in 2017 when his father found out their family was descended from Vikings.
The town has its own links with Vikings with records of a battle in 894 AD and evidence of a Settlement in 877 AD.
Government figures show 55,000 people in England follow pagan and pantheism faiths that include people who worship traditional Scandinavian Norse gods.
Some places in the UK also have Viking events such as the Sheringham Scira Viking Festival in Norfolk that brings together people who admire the culture or who take part in Viking re-enactments.
Mr Jarman said: "I was a really angry kid, so learning that we were descended from Vikings really connected with me and I took my passion even more seriously around 2017 when I started making Norse art."
He said his shop brought the "fractured elements" of the global Norse community together where they could meet up and sell things.
"We're trying to make something new and exciting for people, and I see it as the high streets have been dying and people are fed up with buying online," he said.
"A lot of people in the Norse community are really talented, like metal workers and leather workers, and if you don't know them directly you'd never know they existed."
The shop and Norse community hub has been attracting people who love Norse mythology and its history, practicing pagans and Wiccans and cosplayers.
Mr Jarman said he hoped his shop would help to bring people together again post-lockdown.
Aaron, a full-time Viking hobbier, from Gloucestershire said he loved the hub.
"I'm born disabled and one of the Viking codes of honour says adversity shouldn't hold you back.
"If a warrior loses an arm they don't stop fighting.
"I've learnt not to let it beat me."