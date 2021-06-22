Joshua Hall murder: Boy denies murdering teen at Dursley sports club
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has denied murdering a teenager who sustained fatal stab wounds to his stomach at a Gloucestershire sports club.
Joshua Hall, aged 17, died in hospital after the incident at Cam Sports Club in Dursley on 16 April.
The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name and enter a plea at Bristol Crown Court.
Joshua's family said they will remember him "for the love he brought to life".
The 15-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.
He was remanded into secure local authority accommodation and is due to face trial at Gloucester Crown Court on 4 October.
A pre-trial hearing will take place at Bristol Crown Court on 1 September.
Defence barrister, Catherine Flint, did not apply for bail on behalf of the teenager.
In a statement, Joshua's family said their life "changed forever" when he died.
"The essence of Josh is impossible to capture because of how special he was," the tribute said.
"He helped people in their darkest hours and their lives are better because of his presence. He always had a smile for everyone and was cheeky and compassionate."