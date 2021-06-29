Black Lives Matter: Campaigners forced to withdraw Lydney vigil for 2021
- Published
Organisers of a Black Lives Matter vigil in Gloucestershire say they are frustrated they cannot get permission in time to put on an event this year.
Khady Gueye organised a protest last summer in the face of opposition from locals and authorities.
They have now withdrawn their plans for a vigil in 2021 after several local meetings had to be cancelled.
Lydney Town Council said a meeting had been scheduled but organisers have withdrawn their proposal.
"The work we have done over the last year was to suture the fractures that occurred from the last BLM protest," said Ms Gueye, who became the target of online racist abuse after last year's event was met with opposition by some people in her hometown of Lydney.
"This was an opportunity to show the council is in support of anti-racism work and supporting marginalised communities, providing a platform for people of colour in the Forest of Dean that they don't have.
"I think it's slightly disappointing that we find ourselves in what can only be described as a repeat of last year's events."
The BLM protest in support of George Floyd was cancelled in early last June by organisers who "felt pressured and bullied" by a council letter telling them "all lives matter".
However, the rally later went ahead at Bathurst Park in Lydney after a u-turn by the council.
The town council, which also manages the Bathurst Park and Recreation Trust, has defended its efforts to try and give the go-ahead for an event this year.
"Lydney Town Council comprises 14 members with different views and this application needed to go before a formal meeting," said town council clerk Stephen Holley.
"We scheduled an emergency meeting on 21 June but it had to be rescheduled due to short notice. A further meeting on 28 June was unable to proceed because two councillors could not attend."
After the controversy surrounding last year's event, Ms Gueye and Ms Eldridge-Tull also set up a race equality group to tackle racism in rural areas of Gloucestershire.