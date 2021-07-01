Covid: Gloucestershire schools outbreak 'scary'
- Published
The coronavirus rate in Gloucestershire is above the national average for the first time. It follows school outbreaks with 8,500 pupils currently isolating.
The Tory council leader Mark Hawthorne said that was a "scary" figure.
Between 17-24 June, Gloucestershire had 1,040 confirmed cases, which is 163.2 per 100,000 people compared to the UK average of 145.5.
Gloucestershire County Council insisted its public health team were "working flat out and are on top of the crisis".
Mr Hawthorne said the current stage of the pandemic was hitting the country in waves and while cases in Gloucestershire were rising, hospitalisation remained low.
Vaccine impact
"Rates are extremely high among the unvaccinated groups," he said, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The 18 to 29 age range has seen considerably higher rates of the Delta variants than in any range.
"The rate per 100,000 isn't telling the whole story any more. Because not only are we in pandemic where we are clearly interested in measuring the infection rate, but we also have a vaccine rollout.
"And we want to understand the impact that the vaccine rollout has had on infection rates."
Liberal Democrat group leader Paul Hodgkinson said: "I was very concerned, as are members of the public, that Covid cases are rising rapidly in Gloucestershire.
"It's about understanding what's gone wrong.
"Schools across the country are suffering from absences. Gloucestershire is not unique in that respect.
"We need a few more answers to reassure the public that this county's public health team is on top of the crisis."