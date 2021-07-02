Mamnoor Rahman: 'Honour killing' akin to 'terrorist act'
- Published
The brother of a man murdered in an "honour killing" is urging the justice secretary to intervene over the planned release of one of his killers.
In 2004, Mamnoor Rahman, was ordered to serve at least 14 years for the murder of Arash Ghorbani-Zarin. Rahman's brother and father were also convicted.
Kourosh Ghorbani-Zarin said: "The crimes they committed are far more like terrorist offences and ideologies."
The Parole Board said its decision was made with public safety as a priority.
A parole board spokesperson said Rahman, who was 15 at the time of sentencing, was ordered to serve the minimum tariff which expired in January 2019.
Since then oral reviews and hearings took place, with the final hearing held in April.
'Carefully examine'
A Parole Board spokesperson said "decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community".
"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims."
The Parole Board added that licence conditions were also in place to help manage risk in the community.
The Ministry of Justice said it would only reconsider a decision if process has not been followed or a decision was "irrational", and that this case has not met those bars.
The BBC has also approached Rahman's solicitor for comment.
"It is far more similar to terrorist offences than it is to crimes committed out of anger," said Kourosh Ghorbani-Zarin, whose brother Arash, from Gloucester, was 19 at the time of his murder.
"Their crime was is based on their belief systems and a form of religious extremism that's akin to terrorism.
"It's based on the sort of the same roots," he added.
Mr Ghorbani-Zarin said putting the killers behind bars in 2005 brought his family some degree of relief but he felt not enough had been done to rehabilitate Mamnoor Rahman.
Chomir Ali, was handed a minimum term of 20 years, and his older son, Mujibar Rahman, who was 19, at the time of the offence was ordered to serve a minimum term of 16 years.
"Their reason behind approving his release is that he's had anger management therapy.
"My concern is that the crime they committed wasn't really based on anger.
"The only way to tell if he's rehabilitated is to ensure that he doesn't hold those views any more."
Mamnoor Rahman was aged 15 when he and his brother Mujibar Rahman, 19, carried out the killing on their father's orders due to the supposed "shame and dishonour" brought on the family.
'Further investigations'
Manna Begum, then 20, had been dating Arash Ghorbani-Zarin, an Iranian Muslim who was studying electrical engineering at Oxford Brookes University.
The couple met in 2003 and the following August, Miss Begum fell pregnant.
This angered her father Chomir Ali who had already planned an arranged marriage for her.
Arash Ghorbani-Zarin's body was found with 46 stab wounds in his car in Oxford in November 2004.
Mr Ghorbani-Zarin said he had tried to challenge the Parole Board's decision with victim impact statements and sharing his family's concerns about the killer's ideologies and beliefs.
"The release has to be signed off by the minister of justice.
"He does have the prerogative to not allow the release or to request further investigations, but that's his prerogative to do so," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk