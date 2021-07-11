Lurcher puppy stolen from Morrisons car park in Nailsea
Two women have been arrested after a Brindle Lurcher puppy was taken from a car park in Gloucestershire.
The five-month-old puppy was spotted in Morrisons car park in Nailsworth after escaping from its owner on Thursday.
CCTV showed the dog was driven away in a blue transit van, police said.
Two women, aged 27 and 62, were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of theft after a blue van was seen in Gloucester. The puppy, named Moth, has yet to be located.
A force spokesman said: "A van was seized as part of the arrests to allow forensic examinations to take place.
"We're still working to locate Moth."
Anyone who may have seen the dog is asked to contact police.
