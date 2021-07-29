Tewkesbury: Driver arrested after cyclist dies near A438
- Published
A driver has been arrested after a cyclist died a week after being involved in a road collision.
The cyclist, a man in his 50s, and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in the incident near Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire on 21 July.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol but died on 27 July.
A man in his 60s from the Tewkesbury area was arrested the following day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation and Gloucestershire Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw the collision.
It happened between 17:30 and 17:45 BST on an unclassified road close to Bishop's Walk, between the village of Forthampton and the main A438 between Tewkesbury and Malvern.
Officers particularly want to hear from a group of motorcyclists who may have been in the area at the time.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk