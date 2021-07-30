Calls to remove 'racist' Blackboy clock in Stroud
Anti-racism campaigners are calling for the removal of a clock statue they believe "glamourises the slave trade".
The Blackboy clock in Stroud is 247 years old and features a statue that sits on the side of a Grade II listed building in Gloucestershire.
The district council has started an eight week consultation asking for people's views on the figure.
Campaigners Stroud Against Racism said no discussion was necessary because in their view it was "clearly" racist.
Group member Polly Stratton said: "It's a caricature based on really demeaning imagery of a time gone by when Gloucestershire profited from this trade.
"To have something glamourising and excusing those sorts of ideas isn't ... even slightly appropriate.
"If it was a dehumanising image of a small white child tethered by the neck high up in Stroud looking down over school pick up and drop off every day, it wouldn't be tolerated."
The clock was created by clock and watchmaker John Miles in 1774 and has been in various locations in the town.
In 1844 it was moved to its current site on Castle Street on the side of what was then the National School for Girls.
The building became known as Blackboys School until its closure in the 1960's.
Stroud District Council commissioned a report into the clock and found that it was likely to be one of only 20 surviving examples of its kind in Britain.
It could not verify the boy was a depiction of a slave but it stated: "Whatever the inspiration or its origins, it has to be remembered that, without a doubt, the boy's image came directly or indirectly through the influence of slavery and colonialism."
Since the clock is attached to a private dwelling, the council's powers to take action are limited.
Councillor Natalie Bennett said: "What we want to do through the consultation is build a community consensus and a dialogue with the owners. I know the owners are interested to find out what people feel about it. We can then make recommendations."
She chairs a panel of community representatives, historians and council officers tasked with reviewing statues and street names in Stroud.