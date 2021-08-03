Dujardin says her mother delayed surgery to watch Tokyo Olympics bronze win
- Published
Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian has revealed her mother delayed having an operation so she could watch her daughter compete.
Charlotte Dujardin, who is based at stables in Newent, won bronze medals in both the team and individual dressage competitions at the Tokyo Games.
The rider, who has now returned home to Gloucestershire, said she had visited her mother in hospital.
"It was fantastic to see her" said the six-time Olympic medallist.
Ms Dujardin overtook the five medals won by rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kathleen McKane Godfree when she won her individual dressage bronze win on 28 July.
She now holds three gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals, won across three Games.
"I felt just as emotional winning these as I did my golds." said the 36-year-old of her two bronze medals in Toyko.
"On the first day, when I medalled and equalled up with Katherine Grainger - that was just an incredibly proud moment in itself.
"Then to medal again in the individual and beat that... I can't quite believe it. It's a very surreal moment." she said.
Family reunion
Ms Dujardin has been spending time with her parents after flying back from Japan: "My mum's been poorly - she's been in hospital," she said.
"I actually went to hospital with my medals to see my mum and celebrate it with her there.
"She was actually due an operation on the Monday but she told the surgeon he wasn't allowed to operate until she'd watched me compete," said the dressage rider.
Ms Dujardin also spoke with her father: "My dad bought every newspaper that was in sight and he said to me, 'Charlotte, I literally sat there and read them all with a box of tissues and cried my whole way through, and I'm immensely proud of you.'
"That means the world when you hear that from your family."
Speaking of how many more medals she can win, Ms Dujardin said: "I truly believe there's many more Olympics in me and I'm just going to keep going."