Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Laura Collett achieves gold medal dream
An equestrian who was severely injured after falling off her horse eight years ago has said winning a team eventing gold was "beyond words".
Laura Collett achieved her dream at her Olympics debut alongside her team members Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen.
She said: "It's always been a childhood dream to be at the Olympics so to be sat here with an Olympic gold medal around my neck is beyond words really."
Ms Collett spent six days in a coma and was blinded in one eye after the fall.
The 31-year-old from Salperton, Gloucestershire also had a punctured lung, lacerated liver, a fractured shoulder and two broken ribs.
Her mother Tracey Collett said: "The first days in the hospital were the worst days of my life and I've tried to not think about it since and while it was happening it was the power of positive thinking.
"I wouldn't let myself believe that she wouldn't get better and I just kept saying, 'she'll get better, she can get over this,' and luckily she did."
Prior to going to Tokyo, Laura said she felt determined to fulfil her potential.
"A lot of people questioned whether I would, and whether I had the mentality to want to get back on a horse after such a bad accident but all of that just made me want to prove everyone wrong."
After the victory the first person she called was her mum.
"When she phoned me just after Oliver had jumped and she just said we've won a gold medal mum
"She was just crying, there was a lot of tears at this end as well, but of happiness," added Tracey.
It is Great Britain's first Olympic team gold in eventing since Munich 1972, while Australia took silver and France bronze.
Decorations have been put up at Laura's yard near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire as her team prepare to welcome her home.
Work rider Liv Watts said: "It hasn't really sunk in but for all of us here, it means so much."
