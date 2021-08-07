Stroud skatepark where Olympic athletes trained set to close
- Published
A skatepark where two Olympic medallists trained during the pandemic is set to be closed to make way for a waterside development project.
RUSH Skatepark is one of the businesses based at Brimscombe Port, near Stroud, Gloucestershire, served with a notice to leave by the end of the month.
BMX riders Charlotte Worthington, who won gold, and Declan Brooks, who won bronze, trained at the site.
Stroud District Council's redevelopment plans include new homes and businesses.
"Unfortunately the end of August we will be no more," said owner Jeremy Norman.
He said: "It was originally for our boys, my sons and their friends, and for the community.
"There is nothing when we go. The nearest one is Cardiff, it's half the size of ours," added Mr Norman, who set up the skatepark eight years ago.
Charlotte Worthington, who won Team GB's first-ever BMX Freestyle gold, and Declan Brooks who won bronze in the men's BMX freestyle used the facility for training during the pandemic.
Stroud District Council leader Diona Cornell said she understood how people felt about the closure.
"I think it's absolutely fantastic that RUSH has been part of the Olympic success and I hope that that success will help them find a new permanent home. We will continue to do what we can to make that happen," she added.
Brimscombe Port was once among the UK's largest, dating back to the 1780s, but was filled in during the 1960s and developed as an industrial site.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk