Gloucester: Two jailed for 'vicious' machete attack on teenager
Two men have been jailed for inflicting life-changing injuries on a teenager in a "vicious" machete attack.
Kevin McNeil, 20, and Sadique Thomas, 22, from Gloucester, stabbed the 19-year-old in the city's Salisbury Road on 2 August last year.
The two men burned their clothes in a park before setting a car they had stolen on fire, causing an explosion.
Det Sgt Jon Newton said the police pursued the convictions despite the victim not supporting the prosecution.
A trial at Bristol Crown Court began on 21 June but after two weeks of evidence, the men pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
McNeil, formerly of Southgate Street, was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years and Thomas was sentenced to 13 years, on 6 August.
During the trial, the jury heard how emergency services were called to Salisbury Road at around 16:30 BST on 2 August last year to treat a man for serious injuries to his leg, arm and torso.
The men drove to the area in a stolen blue Vauxhall Insignia with cloned number plates before attacking the teenager with machetes and driving off at speed.
They burned their clothing in Armscroft Park, Barnwood, before driving to Abbeymead where they set the car alight.
Police found three machetes in the vehicle, as well as burned clothing which were forensically linked to the men.
Det Sgt Newton said it was difficult and uncommon to prove a case without the victim's support, but they felt securing convictions on the "dangerous" individuals was important.
"The level of violence used and recklessness to attempt to destroy evidence demonstrates the risk these men pose to the wider public.
"I have no doubt that this man would have died if it were not for the quick thinking and amazing actions of local residents, police officers and paramedics," he added.
Jay Campbell, 23, of Bloomfield Road, Gloucester, also stood before trial and was found not guilty of assisting an offender.
