Hartpury says unvaccinated students cannot live on-site
A college has banned unvaccinated students from living on-site.
Hartpury University and College in Gloucester is thought to be the first English higher-education institution to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory.
The specialist agricultural and veterinary institution said the rule also applied to anyone wishing to stable their horse there.
Hartpury said the measures would not apply to people with medical exemptions.
First reported in the Daily Telegraph, the college said unvaccinated students may also have limited access to social events on campus.
In a statement published on its website about Covid-19 measures in the 2021-22 academic year, Hartpury said: "Our expectation is that all eligible students will engage and take up their vaccinations as soon as they are given the opportunity.
"In order to benefit from the most effective protection against Covid-19, it's a mandatory requirement that all eligible students in on-site residential accommodation will engage in the Covid-19 vaccination programme and have both doses of the vaccine when made available to them."
It continued: "It's highly likely that eligible students who aren't vaccinated will be limited in terms of access to student social events and venues on the Hartpury campus, amongst other limitations.
"This is in line with the national picture, where vaccination proof may be required in the autumn for entertainment/hospitality for all adults."
'Protect others'
Hartpury said the requirement did not apply to students who could not have the vaccine due to medical exemptions.
In a frequently asked questions section of the website marked "Why should I have a Covid-19 vaccination?", it states: "This isn't just about you.
"Many of our family and friends have conditions preventing them from developing an effective immune response to vaccination.
"This makes them highly vulnerable to Covid-19. The vaccines help limit transmission of the virus and you'll protect others by having your vaccine as soon as you're eligible."
The Government has stopped short of demanding students in higher education receive the vaccine, but is "strongly encouraging" all those who are eligible to get one.
In a recent statement, a spokesman for the Department for Education said: "The Government currently has no plans to require the use of the NHS Covid Pass for access to learning; however, universities and further education colleges are encouraged to promote the offer of the vaccine and should continue to conduct risk assessments for their particular circumstances."
