Bourton-on-the-Water crowds enjoy river football match
- Published
Crowds gathered in a Cotswold village to watch a unique football fixture which has been played there for more than a century.
Teams braved chilly water to compete in the annual football in the river match in Bourton-on-the-Water.
The tradition sees goalposts placed into the shallow waters of the River Windrush and the two sides playing a 30-minute game.
"The game was fun and there was a good crowd," said organiser Matt Winter.
"The game was a bit wet but not too cold and the pitch was a bit uneven," he added.
Several hundred spectators lined the riverbank to enjoy the annual five-a-side clash that takes place in the ankle-deep water of the Windrush.
The match regularly draws large crowds and fans are advised to wear waterproofs if they plan to stand close to the action.
Players from Bourton Rovers' first and second teams took part in the game.
This year's match ended even after the clarets first-half lead was cancelled out by a last-minute equaliser. The late goal came via a disputed penalty which resulted in a claret player receiving a red card.
Mr Winter said the tradition is said to have started about 120 years ago when drinkers in the riverside Kingsbridge pub got bored one day and decided to stage an impromptu match in the water.
Covid-19 has presented challenges in keeping the tradition going but last year a small group of players kicked-off at 07:00 BST and played five-minutes each way to ensure the game took place.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk