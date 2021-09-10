Forest of Dean driver dies in crash with fuel tanker
- Published
The driver of a Land Rover has died in a crash with a fuel tanker.
The crash happened on the A4136 between the A40 Gloucester turn-off and the Blaisdon turning in the Forest of Dean on Thursday.
Police were called shortly before 13:20 BST. The man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Gloucestershire Police have asked for anyone who was travelling in the area to get in contact.
