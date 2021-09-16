Laurence Fish 'golden age of steam' rail posters on show
By Steve Mather
BBC News
- Published
Posters depicting a string of British holiday destinations that have become sought-after collectors' items are going on display.
Artist Laurence Fish created the colourful designs of places that could be reached by railway during the golden age of steam.
An exhibition of his work is being held at Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway's (GWSR) Winchcombe station.
The posters often fetched four-figure sums.
Featuring "idealised" designs of coastal resorts, they have been displayed throughout the UK and Europe.
Mr Fish was commissioned for the work during a time when many families would have used trains to go on holiday.
His widow Jean Bray, who lived with him in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, said it was "third time lucky" for the show, which had twice been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It was in poster art for British Railways that Laurence perhaps made his mark with some stunning if idealised paintings of holiday destinations, frequently featuring attractive 'pin-up' girls.
"Such posters were a very familiar sight throughout the country but originals are extremely rare today," she said.
The 25 drawings were commissioned by Victor Rothschild and their whereabouts were a mystery until they were found by a relative of Rothschild and given to Ms Bray in 2015.
"Laurence was a romantic with an eager, inquiring mind which really translated into his art. Nevertheless, he was also quite a modest and private man which is perhaps why he isn't as well-known as he should be," said Ms Bray.
Mr Fish had a full and varied career and was employed by MI5's counter-sabotage unit during World War Two to draw wartime boobytrap bombs, including an exploding chocolate bar, and devices intended to sink ships.
Lord Faulkner of Worcester, patron of the GWSR, will open the free exhibition on Saturday.
