Cricketing father WG Grace's bust unveiled at Bristol County Ground
- Published
A bronze bust of the cricketing legend Dr WG Grace has been unveiled at the cricket club he founded.
Known as the Father of Cricket, amateur William Gilbert Grace was a hugely talented all-rounder and is credited for modernising batting techniques.
The commemorative bust went on display at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club.
At the ceremony chief executive Will Brown said the cricketer "played a massive part in making Gloucestershire the club it is today".
"We're delighted to unveil this fitting tribute to him at the Bristol County Ground.
"I'd like to thank Marie for all of her hard work behind the scenes to get this fabulous bust produced for the club, which is where it all started for WG Grace 151 years ago," Mr Brown added.
The bust will go on permanent display outside the Bristol Pavilion at Gloucestershire's home ground in Bristol.
Former club president Marie Journeaux came up with the idea of creating the bust and worked with the GCCC Heritage Trust to complete the project.
The artwork which cost £15,000 to create is a re-cast of an original created in 1888 on display at Lord's Cricket Ground Museum, under the ownership of Marylebone Cricket Club.
People who donated at least £50 towards the bust have been credited on a metal plate displayed alongside the bust.
It was unveiled by Mrs Peaches Golding OBE the Lord-Lieutenant of the City and County of Bristol and Charles Kidd, a descendant of the Grace family, looked on.
WG Grace facts:
- He was once described by cricketer Ian Botham as "the first superstar of the game"
- He recorded Gloucestershire CCC's first ever century in 1870, scoring 143 vs Surrey at the Oval, and went on to score the first ever triple century in first-class cricket, in 1876, scoring 318 not out vs Yorkshire. In the same year WG Grace became the first batsman to pass 2,000 first-class runs in a season, tallying 2,739
- He then made his England debut vs Australia in September 1880 alongside his brothers EM and GF Grace, in the first Test Match played in the country
- WG Grace went on to play in 22 Test matches for England, scoring 878 runs
Source: Gloucestershire County Cricket Club
