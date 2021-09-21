Murder probe after man attacked outside Cotswolds pub dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man who was seriously injured in an attack at a pub in the Cotswolds died.
Colin Leslie died on 5 September, eight days after being assaulted outside The Kingsbridge Inn, Bourton-on-the-Water.
Police were called to the riverside pub on the evening of 28 August after reports that a man had been punched.
A 52-year-old man from London has been re-arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.
Mr Leslie, 51, from Cheltenham, was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with head injuries following the assault and died at the hospital.
His family described him as a "happy guy, who touched so many lives".
"Colin was a dearly loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle.
"We as a family are absolutely heartbroken that he has been tragically taken from us like this. Our lives without Colin will never be the same again," they said in a statement.
Gloucestershire Police said they are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.
Officers asked for anyone with information to get in contact, particularly if they were in the area at the time and may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone.
