Mum says organ donation wishes need to be shared
The family of a woman whose organ donation saved five lives is urging others to discuss their donation wishes with loved ones.
After a law change in May 2020 it is now presumed people have consented to donation unless they opt out.
However families' wishes are also taken into consideration when a final decision is made.
Faye Rathbone's mum Sharon said: "She made it quite clear that was what she wanted."
Faye, from Dursley, Gloucestershire had two children and was described as a dedicated mum by her family.
She died last August from a brain injury and her heart, kidneys and livers were donated.
"She always said, 'they can have everything mum'. There was never any question, no question at all," added Ms Rathbone.
"It's really important, it stops any arguing at a really terrible time.
"To me it was the only good thing that came out of Faye's passing, it was the only thing we could hold on to and we carried out her wishes."
Although the law on donations has changed, organ donation specialist nurse Becky Hall said families still play a vital role.
"In Faye's case it was easy because she had discussed that with her family.
"These conversations we are having surrounding organ donation are occurring at the same time these families are being given the most devastating information and then they are having to consider these things.
"It takes the burden off the family if they were aware what their loved one's decisions were."
Faye's partner, James Colborn did not know what her wishes were until the conversation at the hospital.
"It didn't surprise me, it was the kind of person she was - just totally unselfish and giving.
"I didn't know then but had to get through all the answers and then had to find out whether she was a viable option which she was thankfully and then she went on to help five other people.
"There's still part of her that's still out there, still going, still keeping these people going.
"She was a strong person and they will definitely be stronger for it," he added.
