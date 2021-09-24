Gloucestershire arrests after men found in 'false section' in bed
- Published
Two men have been arrested after "losing a game of hide and seek" when police found them under a "false section" inside a double bed.
One of the men was wanted on suspicion of burglary and the other on suspicion of criminal damage.
Gloucestershire Police shared images on Twitter following the arrests in Winchcombe, of a bag filed with pliers, gloves and screwdrivers.
The men, both 25-years-old, have been released on bail.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The men were discovered after an officer had spotted one of them driving a car on false plates a couple of days ago, which then failed to stop for police.
"Officers from our specialist operations and local policing teams headed to an address in Winchcombe as the car was in the area.
"Upon attendance the men were found in the makeshift hiding place and arrested.
"Officers also located two rucksacks, which appeared to be filled with contents which would help someone carry out a burglary, so we seized these too."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk