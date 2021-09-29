BBC News

‘Venus’ figurine uncovered in Gloucester dig at the Forum

image source, Thousand Word Media
image caption, Standing 17cm-high, the pipeclay figurine dates to the first or second Century

An 1,800-year-old figurine has been uncovered by archaeologists on a dig in a city centre.

The statuette was discovered in Gloucestershire at the site of the new £107m development, the Forum.

It is one of many finds at the site dating back to Roman times, and is believed to be a depiction of Venus, the Roman goddess of love.

Archaeologist Anthony Beechey said: "This has been the most exciting find of my career in archaeology so far.

"The figurine provides a really important tangible link between the people of Gloucester and their past."

image source, Thousand Word Media
image caption, The site is proving to be a "treasure trove of archaeological finds", the council said

The archaeologists believe the 17cm-high figurine would have been worshipped as a religious icon.

Andrew Armstrong, city archaeologist at Gloucester City Council, said: "This figurine is in incredibly good condition and a wonderful find for Gloucester.

"We know pieces like these were made in central France and the Rhineland/Mosel region of Germany during the first and second centuries.

"It seems certain the figurine is from this period and is a representation of Venus. She would most likely have stood in someone's home shrine for the goddess."

image source, Thousand Word Media
image caption, More remains of the city's medieval Whitefriars Carmelite Friary were also found

Lead archaeologist Marino Cardelli described the find as of "inestimable historical value... a testimony of the city's history and culture".

The development of the Forum is the largest regeneration project Gloucestershire has seen for a generation and will create a new social and digital quarter.

The statuette was excavated alongside evidence of the city's ancient heritage, including the stone foundations of a number of buildings which may have formed part of a large Roman suburb outside the city walls.

Councillor Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council, said: "The Forum site is truly proving a treasure trove of archaeological finds which give us a fascinating insight into how Gloucester has changed over time.

"By bringing forward a development to shape the city as a future-ready digital hub, we are also illuminating its long and intriguing history."

