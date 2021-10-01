London Marathon: Man wants to be fastest runner in ice cream outfit
- Published
A man who took up running after a health scare is hoping to become the fastest ever male runner dressed as a sweet food to run the London Marathon.
In 2014 Damian Lai weighed 20 stone (127 kg). He nearly died after contracting pneumococcal pneumonia.
Now seven stones (44 kg) lighter, he is taking on the fancy dress challenge to raise money for the British Lung Foundation.
He said: "It's a massive challenge. It's quite heavy, quite cumbersome."
The athlete from Dursley, Gloucestershire chose an ice cream to capture people's attention but had only practiced running in the suit in a half marathon.
A particular concern is if it rains on Sunday and makes the outfit even heavier.
While hoping to set a new Guinness World Record in the category of a man dressed as a sweet food, Mr Lai will also be taking part in his 39th marathon on Sunday - his fifth London Marathon.
Before he took up running seven years ago the father of two said he lived "a really unhealthy lifestyle".
He smashed his heel in his 20s and said he gained weight by eating the wrong kinds of food.
But after he caught pneumonia and was rushed to hospital for a life-saving operation on his lungs his attitude changed.
He said: "I've got young children. I really want to play with them and see them grow up."
He signed up to the Couch to 5k programme with Dursley Running Club and has never looked back, losing more a third of his body weight over a two-year period.
"I still can't believe I run," he said.
"I was the most unfit person, very lazy, always at the back. I always took the shortcut."
The London Marathon takes place on Sunday 3 October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk