Arrests made after Gloucester man found dead in own home
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man was found dead in his own home.
A 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Gloucester, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Police officers found the 50-year-old resident dead at his property on Clare Street in Gloucestershire at 13:45 BST on 29 September.
Gloucestershire Constabulary has said that police officers will remain in place at the scene over the weekend.
Det Ch Insp John Turner said: "Our detectives are working hard to piece together what has happened and we appreciate the local community may be concerned by this.
"Searches will be taking place in the area over the coming days which will result in an enhanced police presence and so people will see more police in the surrounding area."
Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.
